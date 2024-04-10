inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.97. inTEST has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 69.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

