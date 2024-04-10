Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 344,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 204,841 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

