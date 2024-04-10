Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 344,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 204,841 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
