Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 18,005.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

