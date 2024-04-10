Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 73,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 717.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 195,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 1,046.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

