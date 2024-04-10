Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 1,010.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 59,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

