Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 242,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,993. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
