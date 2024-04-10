Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 242,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,993. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

