Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,060,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,572,641. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

