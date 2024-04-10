Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 425,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 651,202 shares.The stock last traded at $85.83 and had previously closed at $85.14.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $754.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

