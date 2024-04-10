Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 292,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 377,997 shares.The stock last traded at $107.31 and had previously closed at $108.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $626,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

