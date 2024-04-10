Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 208,700.0% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 208,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

