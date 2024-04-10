Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 592.3% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,590,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. 182,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,768. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1304 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

