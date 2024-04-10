Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

IONS stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,226 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 497,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

