Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.92.

IONS opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,616,414.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,226 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

