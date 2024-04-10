IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 3,682,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,843,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

