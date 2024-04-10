iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,646. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

