iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 195,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 324,264 shares.The stock last traded at $79.64 and had previously closed at $79.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

