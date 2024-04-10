iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 2,871.2% in March

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 2,871.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $199.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

