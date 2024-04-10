iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Up 793.1% in March

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 793.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $355,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,091,000.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

TCHI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.