iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 686,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,668 shares.The stock last traded at $63.41 and had previously closed at $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

