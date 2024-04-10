iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,203. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.