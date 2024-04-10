iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

QUAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.46. 1,379,253 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $147.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

