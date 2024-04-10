iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 5,049,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

