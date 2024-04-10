iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 57,418 shares.The stock last traded at $53.08 and had previously closed at $53.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

