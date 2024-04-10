iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Lifted by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 292.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 3.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.29. 245,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,024. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

