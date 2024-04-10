iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,347. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

