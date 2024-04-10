iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 470,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJK traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

