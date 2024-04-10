iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. 112,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.