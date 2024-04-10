iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,482 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,397 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

