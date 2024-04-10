J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

