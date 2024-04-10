Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jackson Financial traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $66.29. Approximately 50,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 826,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after buying an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jackson Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

