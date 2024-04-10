James J. East Sells 22,316 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE FUL traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 123,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,159. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUL. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on H.B. Fuller

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.