Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.72% of Janus International Group worth $71,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,096,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 304,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107,935 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 233,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 405.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 110,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $1,547,363.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,841 shares of company stock worth $9,331,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

