Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday. Approximately 1,917,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session's volume of 681,574 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $40.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 4.18.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

