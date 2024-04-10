Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.53. Approximately 88,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 680,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 4.18.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

