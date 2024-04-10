JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of JD opened at $26.70 on Monday. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

