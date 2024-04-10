Jefferies Financial Group Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $170.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. 240,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,620. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

