Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.16. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.32.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jericho Energy Ventures
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.