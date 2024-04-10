Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.16. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.32.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

