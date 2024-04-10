Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.81. 104,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.77. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

