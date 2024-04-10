Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 3,006 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,983. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

