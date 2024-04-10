Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 449,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
