Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,879,013 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

