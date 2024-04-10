Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 484,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,556. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

