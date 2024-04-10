Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 3,697,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,223. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.