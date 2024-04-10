Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,391. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average is $249.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

