Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,794 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

