Jmac Enterprises LLC Invests $723,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE CAT traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $370.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,514. The firm has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.06.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
