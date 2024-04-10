Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,607. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

