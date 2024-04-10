Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 82,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 2,276,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

