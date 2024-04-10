JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of BPMC traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. 175,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,913 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

