JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $80.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

